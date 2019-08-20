Share:

As many as 33 Pakistanis deported by Turkish authorities were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) officials on reaching Faisalabad International Airport on Tuesday.

According to sources, the illegal immigrants reached the airport on Turkish Airways following which they were shifted to the FIA’s passport cell.

Sources said the Pakistanis had gone to Turkey through illegal routes and intended to go to Europe however, they were arrested by Turkish police.

The 33 deportees will be shifted to their native towns where they will face the court of law.