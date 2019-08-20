Share:

SKARDU - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to struggle for human rights and democratic rights of the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and to fulfill the promise made by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with the people of area.

The Chairman PPP on Monday arrived in Skardu on a seven-day visit during which he was extended warm welcome by the local party office bearers and a large number of PPP workers.

Provincial party president Amjad Advocate, acting chief minister GB Haji Akbar Taban, Syed Mehdi Shah, Engineer Ismail, Jamil Ahmed Sadia Danish and Imran Nadeem were present to welcome the Chairman PPP. Bilawal Bhutto was taken to Skardu from airport in a huge rally. Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP is the only real voice of Kashmiri people and the party has been warning of the Hinduta philosophy of Indian PM Modi. There was a time when butcher of Gujrat was refused visa from every civilized country. Imran Khan in Pakistan is a fascist and that is why he has affinity towards fascist Modi. Imran Khan is also violating human rights in Pakistan like India.

The PPP chairman said that he is certain that if PPP had to march towards Islamabad protesting against fascism of Imran Khan then the entire GB will be with him.

Earlier Syed Mehdi Shah, Amjad Advocate and others welcoming Bilawal said that every reform in GB has been carried out by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari.