Share:

An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict on applications filed by former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and his sibling Faryal Talpur for provision of A-class facilities in their prison cells in the Adiala Jail.

Reportedly, Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing of the applications.

Advocate Farooq H Naek asked whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had any objection to transit remand.

To which, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said the bureau had objection as the rule of A and B class in the jail had been abolished.

“Now better facilities are available in better class,” he said. To this, advocate Khosa said they would not beg [for facilities] to the government.

Yesterday, both PPP leaders pleaded with the court for provision of facilities in their prison cell.

According to an application filed by her legal team, the facilities sought include air-conditioner, TV, microwave oven, mosquito killer lamp, torch, iPod and a maid.