HARIPUR - Funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli Monday offered in his native town Beetgali.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of military officers, jawans, PTI local leadership and people from all walks of life and termed his martyrdom an honour for the area.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army also presented a salute to pay tribute to martyred Shahid Nawaz Tanoli who lost his life during fight with terrorists in Wana South Waziristan.

The relatives of the martyred soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli said that it was honour that Shahid had sacrificed his life for the motherland. The family members further said that martyred Shahid Nawaz Tanoli was a brave man and the whole nation has admired his sacrifices for a noble cause.