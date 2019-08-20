Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Sarwar termed the decision to extend 3 years in the service tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa a decision taken in country’s interest. Talking to the media, the governor said the country was in a war-like situation due to the Kashmir issue and regional developments. “The decision to extend the service tenure of Army Chief under these circumstances is absolutely the right decision”, he said, adding that India was trying to destroy the region’s peace after getting defeated on every front just to divert attention from Kashmir issue. He alleged that India was opposed to the Afghan peace process and had accepted Kartar Pur corridor project just because of internal pressure. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to complete Kartarput corridor Project on time under any circumstances. Governor said that despite rigidness from India, the Kartarpur corridor project and arrangements for celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th Birthday were underway. Also, the governor on Monday inaugurated new academic block and planted a sapling at University of Education Lahore Township. Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and others were also present. Sarwar said all decisions by federal and provincial governments led by the PTI were based on merit.