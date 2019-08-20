Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Tuesday that the government was introducing a number of initiatives under the "Ehsaas" programme aimed at promoting gender mainstreaming and empowering women.

Addressing a launching ceremony of the first women in global health chapter in South Asia in Islamabad, she said the government was committed to the welfare of women through ensuring provision of high quality health and education facilities to them for their socio economic development.

She emphasised the need for introducing gender sensitive workplace policies for attracting and retaining female health workforce in the labor market.

She said this was a critical step for achieving the government’s commitment of universal health coverage.