Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas will appear before the Accountability Court on Wednesday on completion of their remand.

The two members of Sharif family were taken into custody on August 08 by the NAB in connection with an investigation into Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It may be noted that the court was informed that investigation was underway to figure out how the money ended up in Chaudhry Sugar Mills accounts