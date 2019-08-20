Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) organised volleyball, badminton and hockey matches to express solidarity with Kashmiris and mark Independence Day here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday evening.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed all the matches. PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim, Director Media Shazia Ejaz and others were also present on the occasion. In volleyball, Army defeated Islamabad 2-0.

In badminton singles event, Rida Hanif routed Zainab while in badminton doubles, Rida and Rameen outplayed Zainab and Isma. In hockey, PSB XI edged Rising Star Hockey Club 1-0. Komal Malik scored the winning goal for PSB XI.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fahmida said: “I am extremely happy that though their performances, women players have proved that they are not less than male athletes. They are making their mark at international stage as well. We need more promising athletes, who may help Pakistan win international laurels.

“We dedicated our Independence Day for the great sacrifices made by people of Kashmir. We have given clear message to Kashmiris that we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them and we will raise Kashmir issue at every available forum, so that they may soon get rid of Indian occupation. We also marked August 15 (Indian Independence Day) as Black Day. She congratulated PSB staff for holding the events successfully.