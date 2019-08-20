Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of Prime Minister on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua on Monday called on Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi to discuss “important diplomatic issues including the grave situation” in Occupied Kashmir, said an official statement. The foreign minister said Pakistan was facing a number of challenges at the diplomatic front. He directed the Special Representative to immediately assume her responsibilities in Geneva and highlight the gross human rights violations of Indian troops in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the international community. Tehmina expressed the commitment to work in larger national interest of Pakistan under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Meanwhile yesterday, the foreign minister directed for upgrading technical communications system of the foreign ministry on modern lines.

Speaking during a visit to Communications Division of the ministry, he assured all