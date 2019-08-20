Share:

The 48th martyrdom anniversary of Nishan-i-Haider recipient Rashid Minhas is being observed today across Pakistan.

Born on February 17 1951, he remains the youngest officer to receive the Nishan-e-Haider award and was the first recipient of the highest honour of gallantry for the Pakistan Air Force.

On this day in 1971, as a pilot still under training, Rashid was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.

In mid-air Rahman knocked Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India and Rashid did the only thing within his control and forced that plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border, deliberately sacrificing his life for the honour of Pakistan.