Share:

PESHAWAR - Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar has launched monsoon tree plantation campaign on Monday.

The WCCI president Azra Jamshid planted a sapling in lush green garden of the chamber to inaugurate the tree plantation drive in a single but an impressive function. The women chamber vice president, Afsheen Malik, former president, Nuzhat Rauf, senior members Asiya, Aneela and others were present on the occasion.

Azra Jamshid while speaking on the occasion said that launching of tree plantation campaign across the country will helpful to minimise the increasing hazardous of climate change. “We should minimise the effects of climate change only through plantation, the chamber president said, adding that trees play a key role in the environment of the area.

She added the tree plantation is a noble cause and also dire need of the hour. She urged upon all the chamber members and common traders to plant two saplings in their respective areas aimed to contribute their due share in decreasing of the global warning impacts in the country.