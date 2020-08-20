PESHAWAR - Three accused have been arrested in the molestation case of a teenager in Charsadda district.
District Police Officer Shoaib Khan told The Nation that a man while lodging an FIR with police stated that four people took two teenagers including his son to a deserted house. However, one of the teens managed to flee while his son was allegedly molested by the four men.
“According to his father, the child kept quiet on the matter for a few days but later he revealed the whole story to his father when the accused tried to blackmail him and forced him for sex again,” the official said.
The police arrested Nadeem and Muhammad Shoaib, on whose pointation, the cops also arrested Taimur, a resident of Sholgara area.
“During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime, while raids are underway for the arrest of the 4th accused, identified as Bismillah Jan,” the DPO said.