PESHAWAR - Three accused have been arrested in the molesta­tion case of a teenager in Charsadda district.

District Police Officer Shoaib Khan told The Na­tion that a man while lodg­ing an FIR with police stat­ed that four people took two teenagers includ­ing his son to a desert­ed house. However, one of the teens managed to flee while his son was allegedly molested by the four men.

“According to his father, the child kept quiet on the matter for a few days but later he revealed the whole story to his father when the accused tried to blackmail him and forced him for sex again,” the official said.

The police arrested Na­deem and Muhammad Shoaib, on whose pointa­tion, the cops also arrest­ed Taimur, a resident of Sholgara area.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime, while raids are underway for the arrest of the 4th accused, identified as Bismillah Jan,” the DPO said.