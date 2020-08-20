Share:

German football powerhouse Bayern Munich beat France’s Olympique Lyon 3-0 Wednesday to take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Sunday's UEFA Champions League final.

Bayern took the lead in the 18th minute of the semifinal in Lisbon.

German winger Serge Gnabry found Lyon’s net with a fierce shot, beating the French club's goalkeeper Anthony Lopes at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Gnabry doubled the gap for Bayern in the 33rd minute as he followed Robert Lewandowski's close-range shot parried by Lopes, making an easy finish.

The Germans made it 3-0 as Lewandowski scored with a header in the 88th minute.

Lewandowski was assisted by his German teammate Joshua Kimmich, who whipped the cross for the Polish star in the penalty area.

The 2013 Champions League winners, Bayern Munich will take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain in this year's final on Aug. 23 in Lisbon.