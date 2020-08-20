Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for China on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership. He will attend the second round of "Pak-China-Strategic Dialogue" in China and will lead the Pakistani delegation, while the Chinese delegation will be led by the Chinese Foreign Minister.

The talks will focus on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-II.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is the first political figure to visit China since the coronavirus pandemic.

Before departing for China, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his video message, said that he is leaving for China for a very important visit.

The Foreign Minister said that his delegation will reflect the thought of Pakistan's political and military leadership.