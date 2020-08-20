Share:

Rawalpindi -Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadari has said that Hazrat Imam Hussain does not belong to any section, he is the Imam of the whole world. There is no precedent for the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussaian and no such event in history exists. He stated this while addressing 13th annual Shahadat-e-Hazrat Imam Hussain Conference here on Tuesday.

The conference was jointly convened by Punjab Council of the Arts and Aalmi Tehreek Panjtan Pak in connection with sacred month of Muharam ul Haram which was presided over by Sahabzada Pir Azmatullah Sultan.

Federal Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadari added that the purpose of this eternal sacrifice was not to lure the government or the authorities but to sacrifice for Islam. Hazrat Imam Hussain taught that as long as the world lasts, the world will always remember his courage and bravery, he added. Noor ul Haq Qadari said there is no precedent for the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain and no such event in history exists. He further added that wherever people stand against oppression is Karbala, whether it is Palestine or Kashmir. Srinagar is today’s Karbala. Kashmiris and Palestinians stand against oppression like Hazrat Imam Hussain.