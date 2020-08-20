QUETTA - Health department on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of suspicious drugs during a raid conducted at godown on Double area of the provincial capital. The suspicious drugs were dumped without any legal documents such as ceil license and distribution authority. Health Official told that, on a tip-off, a raid under the supervision of Chairman CM’s Special Committee on Health Dr Naseem and Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan Kakar was carried out during which suspicious drugs with no warranty inscribed on were confiscated.
Staff Reporter
August 20, 2020
