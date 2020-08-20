Share:

QUETTA - Health department on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of suspi­cious drugs during a raid conducted at godown on Double area of the provincial capital. The suspicious drugs were dumped without any le­gal documents such as ceil license and distri­bution authority. Health Official told that, on a tip-off, a raid under the supervision of Chairman CM’s Special Commit­tee on Health Dr Nas­eem and Drug Inspector Sarwar Khan Kakar was carried out during which suspicious drugs with no warranty inscribed on were confiscated.