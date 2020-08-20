Share:

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir and the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art “Police Khidmat Markaz” at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt ® Syed Hammad Abid, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Securities Faisal Shahzad, Executive Committee Members Zeshan Sohail Malik, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Haji Asif Sehar, Haris Attique, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and a large number of businessmen were present on the occasion.

The Police Khidmat Markaz, that would have over 14 services in its fold, is a revolutionary measure of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry as now its members can have all facilities at one window.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that establishment of Khidmat Markaz is an ample proof of the fact that the objective of the Police Department and LCCI is same and both are committed to facilitate the community. He said that business is the engine of growth and its role is crucial for wealth creation. Businessmen should collaborate with the Police Department as the state cannot run all the affairs alone.