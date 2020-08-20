Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended its order to seal Naval Sailing Club at Rawal Lake in the federal capital.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah issued these orders while hearing the petition filed by Mrs Zeenat Salim challenging the construction of a building on the Rawal Lake and denying access to the general public.

During the hearing, Malik Qamar Afzal appeared on behalf of Pakistan Naval Farms while Ashtar Ausaf Advocate represented Chief of Naval Staff before the court.

Justice Athar remarked that there is no rule of law in place in the country. He added that whichever application is taken up by this court, it seems from therein that law is only for the weak people.

The IHC CJ further said that National Park and the environment of the city has been destroyed and government machinery is used for this while CDA, Revenue department, respective SHO and all are involved it.

He maintained that our future generations would pay price for it.