ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday reserved its judgment in a petition filed against the use of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) flag on the Sehat (health) card.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Member of the National Assembly, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Noorul Hassan Tanveer to stop the use of the PTI flag on the health cards. Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah appeared before the court on behalf of the federation while Barrister Shah Nawaz represented the PML-N.

During the hearing, a copy of reply submitted by Health Ministry was presented before the court.

Justice Athar asked that what is printed on Sehat card? He added that no one can advertise own party on public money according to the Supreme Court’s decision.

Deputy Attorney General contended that the apex court’s decision came during the election time and was for a certain period.

The IHC CJ said that do not defend something which you cannot. The law is equal for all. What is wrong for others is also wrong for them. The ministry has said that the minister has committed this violation. The DAG stated that there is no picture or slogan on the health and therefore, it is not violation of the apex court’s verdict.

The court observed that a plain reading of the said order of the apex court unequivocally shows that public funds cannot be used in any manner for ‘self-projection and aggrandizement’ under the garb of informing the public about the projects completed or being undertaken by the respective governments.

The counsels further also mentioned the judgment of the High Court of Balochistan titled ‘Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan through Deputy Secretary vs Director-General Quetta Development Authority and others’ wherein, inter alia, reference has been made to the General Financial Rules of the Federal Government, Vol. I & II, and standards of propriety prescribed therein. The Federal Government and the respective governments of the provinces, therefore, prima facie, appear to be violating the order of the Supreme Court, dated 28.02.2018, passed in suo moto case of 2018 by printing or displaying pictures of public office holders, flags or colours of political parties or other content having the effect of ‘self-projection and aggrandizement,’ whether directly or indirectly.

Later, the bench reserved its verdict after hearing argument of all the parties in the petition filed by the opposition party PML-N.