Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Sports Secretary Imtiaz Ali Shah has lauded Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) for promoting the national game hockey in the metropolis. Ali Shah said this while speaking as chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations held under floodlights at the KHA Sports Academy, Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday. Three exhibition matches between different teams, including one from Hyderabad, were organised to commemorate the occasion. The matches also marked the inauguration of floodlights installed by the Sindh government on the orders of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The venue was decorated with national flags and buntings. National anthem was played and a cake was cut by the chief guest. The organisers have also erected a walk-through sanitizer gate for the guests, players, and officials. Imtiaz Shah said the chief minister is taking keen interest in revival of the national game. “Hockey is our national game and has made us proud. We will provide full support to the KHA in future as well.”