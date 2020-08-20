Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 290,958. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,209.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 513 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 127,060 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 95,800 in Punjab, 35,468 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,425 in Islamabad, 12,403 in Balochistan, 2,219 in Azad Kashmir and 2,583 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,343 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,186 in Punjab, 1,242 in KP, 139 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 63 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,363,752 coronavirus tests and 23,670 in last 24 hours. 272,804 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 725 patients are in critical condition.