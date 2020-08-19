Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is planning to field professional boxer Muhammad Waseem in World Boxing Championships with an aim to earn a spot in Tokyo Olympics. “We are in talks with Waseem. He has shown interest to fight at the World Championships and hopefully will soon make an announcement for that,” said PBF Secretary Col (R) Nasir Tung. The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held in Belgrade, Serbia in early next year. “These Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers and that is why we want to send the best of the best lot in the event,” Nasir said. Nasir said the federation believed Wasim could make a cut to the quadrennial event as he had a will to win. “He is a great puncher and a strong heart. He has got a good chin and the determination to win. We are sure he can make it to the Olympics,” he added.