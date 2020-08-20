Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) main Outpatient Department (OPD) will start providing medical facilities to patients from today (Thursday) after remaining closed for months due to novel coronavirus.

PIMS administration decided to open the main OPD for patients from August 20, 2020 and services will be provided from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm.

PIMS administration in statement said that the decision of re-opening of main OPD was taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and doctors in all OPDs will examine patients from August 20. The hospital administration also released special telephone numbers where patients have to get appointment.

As per the decision taken by the administration, 70 per cent patients in main OPD will be examined through appointment and 30 per cent on visiting the hospital.

For appointment in Children Hospital, patients have to contact on 051-907117-8 and for Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), patients have to contact on 051-907119-20 for appointment.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan also visited PIMS.

Both representatives held meeting with Executive Director (ED) PIMS Dr. Anser Maxood and discussed the problems being faced by the patients in city’s largest hospital.

ED PIMS informed the public representatives that all patients are being provided health facilities and ED office is available for the assistance of patients.