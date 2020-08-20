Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that protest demonstrations by the PPP workers across Sindh province against the federal government’s policies were an eye opener for the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that PPP workers recorded peaceful protests in every district headquarters to express their anger against the “anti-people and anti-economy policies as the PTI’s Federal government has dragged into a quagmire of despair and hopelessness.”