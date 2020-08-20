Share:

SARGODHA - A fire broke out in ware­house situated in Block No 1 in Sargodha city in which as many as 60 shops, plaza and goods worth million of rupees gutted. According to Rescue-1122 spokesper­son on Wednesday, the fire broke out in a hosiery and shoes warehouse late Tues­day night, which immedi­ately engulfed the adjoin­ing shops and warehouses. On getting information, Rescue-1122 firefighting teams, senior police of­ficials and district admin­istration officials reached the site. Heavy contingent of police also reached the site and adjoining shops were evacuated, while blaze affected more than 60 shops including shoes, books, shopping bags, plas­tic goods and other items, while the roof of a plaza caved in. Rescue-1122 said four persons includ­ing Bilal Naseem 23, Ash­faq 20, Qaiser Shehzad 33, and Mohammad Ramzan 29, received burn injuries and were shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital for medi­cal treatment. Rescue-1122 DEO Mazhar Shah super­vised the firefighting op­eration. He said that rescue teams faced difficulties in extinguishing fire due to encroachment, but fire was brought under control after hectic efforts. Earlier, DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh also visited the spot and Rescue official briefed him on the fire. Rescue officials in their initial report said the cause of the fire was a short circuit.