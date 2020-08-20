Share:

Rawalpindi - Ambassador Paul W Jones, US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, COAS Gen Bajwa thanked ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan. “The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan peace and reconciliation process and ensuring peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.