ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday several office bearers of overseas chapters.

For PPP Canada Organization, Bilawal appointed Chaudhry Muhammad Javed Iqbal as President and Rao Muhammad Tahir as the General Secretary.

For PPP Gulf Organisation Middle East, he approved Mian Muneer Ahmed Hans as the President, Chaudhry Orangzaib as Senior Vice President, Chaudhry Mubeen Jutt as Vice President and Muhammad Khalid Rana as the General Secretary, said a party statement. For PPP UAE Organisation, Sardar Javee Gujjar and Malik Khadim were appointed as the President and the General Secretary respectively.

For PPP UAE Women Wing Organisation, Hajra Shareen Durani and Zahida Malik Awan were appointed as the President and General Secretary.

For PPP Bahrain Organisation, Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi was appointed as the President while Raja Yasir Punoon was approved as the General Secretary.

For People’s Youth Organisation Gulf Organization Middle East Farooq Chlachi and Sardar Waqas Inayat were appointed as the President and the General Secretary respectively.