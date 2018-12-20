Share:

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday sought reply from the registrar, session judges and other respondents on a plea of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) seeking immediate resolving of pending cases of gas shortage in province , billing, and gas theft.

SSGC approached SHC for resolving pending cases of gas shortage, gas theft and billing in the province. The court directed the respondents to submit their replies till 15th January.

Asim Iqbal, advocate of the SSGC, informed the court that Sui gas is being stolen in several areas of the province. Due to the theft of gas and delay in bill payment by consumers, the province has faced gas shortage.