National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Thursday issued production order for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique .

Rafique is in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam.

The PML-N leader and his brother were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case.

The production orders have been issued under the National Assembly's rule number 108, under which a speaker can summon under custody lawmaker to appear before the national assembly.