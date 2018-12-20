Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Taj Hadier has promised that the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Championship will continue to take place in Islamabad no matter he lives for another event or not.

Talking to The Nation on Wednesday, he said: “The main aim of conducting the championship 4-years back was to pay tribute to former premier and world leader Benazir Bhutto. I met with Fazle Subhan and he floated the idea to conduct a championship in the name of my uncle, who was Indian number 3 but I refused and said that if the championship would be held then there is no bigger name than the slain former prime minister Shaheed Benazir. I am highly obliged to Sindh Government they along with Engro as they fully backed and lend all out support. First two editions saw only local players. Then we decided to take a further step and invite international players. It was quite a tough and highly risky adventure, considering the fact Pakistan was fighting war against terrorism and hardly any local sports were held in the country but for the very first year, we had 13 international players and now we have 28 international players from 28 top tennis-playing nations.”

When asked about why he picked Islamabad Tennis Complex for the mega event and why not used Senator Dilawar Abbas, PSB or Islamabad Club courts, Haider replied: “Frankly I had made up my mind if the championship is going to take place then it would be only at the ITC, because of many reasons and the most important one was highly dedicated MD, Fazle Subhan. He never ever even for a while demanded money to conduct the event. He has an army of highly professional, trained staff and for the last 4 years, we never ever for a while had any minor issues. When I used to play, major issues were order of the day while he along with his staff spent entire day in the courts, running from one corner to another, ensuring smooth conduct of matches. ITC for me has the best maintained tennis courts of Pakistan.”

When asked about why other major leaders including Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto doesn’t even pay single visit, Haider said in fact they all knew I am here and they were more than satisfied with the smooth functioning of the championships and one of them is going to come this time either on prize distribution or a day earlier as they are highly busy in making arrangements for the anniversary of Benazir on 27th. “I don’t know why other leaders don’t come, but yes they should come to pay tribute to our leader.”

When asked about it is being speculated that next edition might take place in Karachi, Hadier categorically denied and said it was not possible and even he is alive for next edition or not he was sure people after me will never ever take the event form Islamabad as Benazir was the daughter of entire Pakistan and not one particular province. He added it is possible that they can manage a national tournament in Karachi as we had some of the best tennis courts and every facility available there but Benazir Bhutto International championships would be held in Islamabad. He said next year they will pay special focus on conducting junior events and will request to ITF and the PTF to allow us a major junior tournament.

About Pakistan layers performance, Haider said despite making early exits Pakistani players are doing well and the exposure would further polish their abilities. He said the prize money of the 5th edition would be raised and ITC renovation/up gradation would also be ensured.