Share:

ISLAMABAD - All the Pakistani players bowed out at the second round of the $15,000 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures (F-3) Championships 2018 as Aqeel Khan, Muzammil and Abid Ali Akbar were beaten by their respective opponents here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Aqeel had a very tough second round match against top seed Japanese Rio Noguchi, which he won by 6-4, 6-2. In other matches of the day, Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA), Shamael Chaudhry (GBR), Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB), Ray Ho (TPE), Kai Wehnhelt (GER), Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) and Alexis Canter (GBR) advanced the next round after winning their matches. In men’s doubles, Anton Chekhov/Kai Wehnelt, Ti Chen/Ray Ho, Alexander Pavlioutchenkov/Vladimir Polyakov and Ken Onishi/Rio Noguchi registered victories. In Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Ranking Tennis, Ushna Suhail, Sarah Mehboob, Esha Jawad and Sara Mansoor booked berths in the ladies singles quarterfinals.–Staff Reporter