Share:

ISLAMABAD – Muhammad Hamza Khan and Humam Ahmad had to settle for silver medals in the US Junior Squash Championship 2018, as both lost the finals of U-15 and U-13 categories against their respective opponents. In Under-13 category, Humam lost the final 2-3 against India’s Rohan A Gondhi. Hamam lost the first game 4-11 but bounced back well to take the second game 12-10. The Pakistani lad lost the third game 10-12, before winning the fourth 12-10. But some poor decisions by referees cost Hamam fifth game 9-11 and the final. In Under-15 final, Hamza lost 1-3 against the local lad Carney Tedd. Hamza won the first game 11-8 but lost the second 8-11, third 6-11 and fourth 17-11 to finish runner-up. Talking to The Nation on Wednesday, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Game Development Officer Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said: “Our players had to suffer in the finals due to poor refereeing and the federation is taking up the issue with PSA and at every platform, as we always ensure top class refereeing when the tournaments are held in Pakistan.” PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi lauded the performances of Pakistani players in the championship and congratulated them on giving outstanding results.–Staff Reporter