ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the federal law minister to look into the feasibility of establishing a Lahore High Court bench in Faisalabad to meet the longstanding demand of the people of the area.

In his separate meetings with lawyers’ delegation and party parliamentarians from Bahawalpur, the Prime Minister said that government was committed to resolve the problems of general public particularly the deprivation of South Punjab and the farmers would be under the spotlight.

In his meeting with lawyers’ delegation from Faisalabad who wanted Prime Minister’s support in establishment of LHC bench in Faisalabad, the Premier said that federal law minister would look into the matter, adding the lawyers community’s problems would be resolved on priority basis.

Lawyers from Faisalabad had staged a protest demonstration and locked down the district courts to press for their demand of getting an LHC seat in Faisalabad. The protest demonstrations even turned violent during the course of their struggle, and even Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed his displeasure over it.

During the meeting with Prime Minister, the lawyers apprised him about difficulties being faced by the people of Faisalabad, having population of 200 million, in pursuance of their legal matters. The residents have to travel to Lahore for hearing of their cases, the lawyers said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Law Minister Faroogh Naseem and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, who were present in the meeting, to review demand of lawyers for formation of LHC’s bench in Faisalabad.

“The top court and the stakeholders should be consulted on the matter,” the PM directed the law minister.

Meanwhile during a meeting with party parliamentarians from Bahawalpur, Prime Minister said that the government was determined to mitigate problem of “South Punjab.”

The Prime Minister said the “South Punjab” remained badly ignored by the rulers in the past but now the PTI government would divert maximum resources to bring these under-developed areas at par with rest of the country.

He said that basic amenities would be provided in these areas while appropriate steps for job creation in these areas would be taken so that the unemployed youth of these areas could be accommodated.

The Prime Minister also informed the party MPs about the steps being taken by the federal and Punjab governments to provide clean drinking water in these areas.

He said that the government is also determined to empower citizens at every level.

The Prime Minister said foreign investors and renowned brands have shown interest in investment her and hoped that things would start changing for better in coming months.

Prime Minister asked the party MPs to remain in touch with the people in their respective constituencies so that government could have first-hand knowledge of their problems and issues.

He further informed the MPs about the constitution of committees comprising Parliamentarians at district level and these committees in consultation with the local leadership and representatives would resolve the issues facing their respective districts.