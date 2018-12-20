Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that all the MNAs who staged a walk out on the bill seeking ban on liquor are no more eligible to sit in the parliament.

Speaking at a reception in honour of the newly elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Amanullah Kinrani at Mansoora, he added the parliamentarians had not only violated the country’s constitution but also revolted against the Islamic injunctions laid down in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah.

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the matter in the light of articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. He said it was an irony that the political parties who seemed to be at war with one another on different issues, joined hands in support of liquor. These are not political parties as they have no ideology, he added.

He said the JI had filed a writ for the accountability of the 436 other people named in the Panama leaks two years back, but there had been no move against these people or those who had devoured bank loans of billions. He said that due to this, the people had lost hope in the courts.

He said the general public had serious complaints against the police and the Patwaris and it was the duty of the lawyers to extend legal help for helpless and poor.

Amanullah Kanrani said that dispensation of justice was not the responsibility of the judges alone and there should be a longing for the establishment of a system of justice in every individual and he should play his role in this respect.

He said that a time had come when the ruling elite was also appearing before the courts. He said the society needed a strong judicial system that could provide justice to the rich as well as the poor. A system in which the laws for Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were different from the laws applied to a poor man could not work anymore, he added.

The SCBA chief called for establishing High Court Benches at big cities far off from the Punjab capital besides new courts at district and provincial level to decide minor cases.

IFTIKHAR 19-12-2018