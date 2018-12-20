Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - After a pause of about a month, India resumed violation of the ceasefire on the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling, targeting the civilian population in Rawalakot sector of AJK which resulted in critical injuries to two local residents, official sources said.

"Two local dweller - 16-year-old Muhammad Adnan and Abdul Rasheed,47, both residents of village Nakerkot, close to this side of the LoC, sustained serious injuries as a result of unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC at the Rawalakot sector late the other night, the Commissioner Rawalakot division confirmed to this Correspondent Wednesday when contacted.

