LAKKI MARWAT - Two people were killed and another sustained bullet wounds in an armed attack near Wanda Jogi village here yesterday.

Police said the incident occurred in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station of Darra Pezu Town. They said three teenage villagers including Amirullah, Syed Wali and Akbar Jan were going to a local cement factory when they were attacked by two unidentified armed men near the village.

They said that Amirullah and Syed Wali died on the spot while Akbar Jan sustained bullet injuries in attack. “The attackers managed to escape,” they maintained.

“The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai where bodies were handed over to relatives after medico-legal formalities,” they added.

They said a case was registered against unidentified attackers under Section 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common interest) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

When contacted, an official of the cement factory management said the deceased and wounded labourers were not their employees and that they were hired by a coal contractor to work with him.

PPP LEADER AMONG TWO WOUNDED IN GAS EXPLOSION

Meanwhile, two people including a local PPP leader were injured in an explosion reportedly caused by gas leakage in Lakki city on Wednesday.

The residence of PPP leader and former district president Khanzada Ahmad Jan Khan Begukhel is located in congested Haqdad Abad locality. The explosion took place in his hujra (place for guests) attached to the residential portion.

Witnesses and official sources said the blast was heard in the locality and it damaged three rooms of the hujra.

They added that household articles lying in rooms were also burnt in the explosion.

PPP leader Khanzada Ahmad Jan and Shahaab Khan who were present in the hujra at the time of explosion received burn injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Later, both were shifted to Peshawar for better healthcare treatment.