I am not mistaken when I say that Urdu is Pakistan’s national language and every scholar in Pakistan has to learn Urdu. But unfortunately, we are not harboring any Urdu language academies. Many students of Turbat are weak in Urdu. In Pakistan, Punjabi is spoken by 45% of the population, Pashto by 15%, Sindhi by 12%, Balochi by 3.6% and Urdu by 8%. We desire our national language to be famous and well recognized. This will occur only when the government will focus on our national language. There must be many Academies on Urdu language. I expect that the government will provide us with Urdu language Academies.

REHMAT SHAFIQUE,

Balochistan, December 9.