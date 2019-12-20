Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa is retiring today after serving for 11 months. Following his retirement, Justice Gulzar Ahmad Khan will take oath as 27th CJP tomorrow and serve until February 1, 2022. Justice Khosa joined the Supreme Court as a judge on February 18, 2010.

During his career as judge, Justice Khosa passed many landmark judgments and noted important judicial observations yet the cases that gave him international fame include disqualification of two sitting prime ministers – Yousaf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif.