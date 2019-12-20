Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s both factions—one led by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Communication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other headed Dr Farooq Sattar—Thursday announced to hold rallies to express solidarity with General (r) Pervez Musharraf over the Special Court verdict.

According to a press statement issued by the MQM-P spokesperson, the party would be holding ‘big public rally’ on Sunday in Solidarity with General Musharraf. The MQM-P Organization Restoration Committee Chief Dr Farooq Sattar, addressing a presser at the Karachi Press Club, also announced to hold protest demonstration on Friday (today) outside the KPC and invited the Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem—Musharraf’s former counsel—and other leaders of the MQM-P as well as the Pak-Sarzameen Party head Syed Mustafa Kamal in his demonstration.

Dr Sattar said that descendents of Pakistan’s founders were dismayed due to this decision. “Sentiments of 50 million Muhajirs are hurt with the decision against Musharraf. They are talking to drag a man who raised Sub Se Pehle Pakistan (Pakistan’s first) slogan to D-Chowk.