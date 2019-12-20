Share:

SUKKUR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday again filed assets beyond means reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah. Khursheed has been accused of financial irregularities of worth Rs1.4 billion, NAB sources said. As many as 18 people, including Khursheed, have been named in the reference. The NAB has also nominated two wives of the PPP stalwart, his two sons, Nisar Mughal, Saqib Awan and others in the reference. On December 17, an accountability court had granted bail to the former leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means reference. Talking to the media after his release, Khursheed had said that he had cooperated with the NAB interrogators and would continue to do so in future. Last week, the Bureau had decided to form a JIT to probe into the case against Syed Khursheed Shah.