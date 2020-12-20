Share:

RAWALPINDI - The number of victims of coronavirus reduced in the district on Saturday as 51 people tested positive of deadly virus as compared to Friday when 91 patients tested positive. According to a report prepared by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwarul Haq, highest number of confirmed patients, 882, was reported in district Rawalpindi from November 22 to November 28. Total 183 patients were reported on November 22 alone which is highest in the district since March. The highest number of patients, 9136, was reported from Rawalpindi, second highest, 787, from Taxila, 639 from Gujar Khan, 305 from Kahuta, 192 from Kahuta, 131 from Murree and 78 patients reported from Kotli Sattian. On Saturday, as many as 51 people tested positive of Covid-19 and a person died while no patient was discharged from the hospital after recovery. Amiruddin, 64 years old, resident of Clifton Colony Adiala Road, was admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology from December 13 and he died on Saturday.

As many as 51 new patients reported on Saturday. As many as 1004 active patients are in the district. Total 230 patients are in the hospitals and 774 patients are home isolated. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood said that now the trend of new cases of corona is also changing and cases of corona virus are coming from different places instead of a specific street or area. He said that from March to December 16, 2020, 12,318 people in Rawalpindi district have been infected with the coronavirus while 499 people have lost their lives due to corona.