MULTAN - Two patients have been died of coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 324 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that hailing from Khanewal Muhammad Rafique and Zulfikar Ali both aged 60 had passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital. Fifty-eight patients were positive and 25 were suspected out of total 117 cases registered so far, he concluded. 25 motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie: CTP

City Traffic Police (CTP) have lodged 25 FIRs in different police stations against the motorcyclists for doing wheelie and impounded 23 motorcycles during the ongoing drive against one wheeling across the city during current month.

According to spokesman of CTP Muhammad Adnan, as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar have launched a special campaign to stop one wheeling and underage driving in order to prevent mishaps.

He said that the CTP had also started a crackdown against the motorcycles having changed parts and colors. CTO Muhammad Zaffar Budzar had warned that crackdown would be launched against the mechanic involved in changing parts of motorcycles for one wheelers and strict legal action would be taken against them, Adnan added.

DC for strict action against kilns using old technology

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners who failed to convert their kilns into latest zigzag technology by keeping in view preventive measures to control environmental pollution and smog.

Presiding over a meeting to decide plan of action against the kilns having old technology here on Saturday, deputy commissioner said that 470 kilns of old technology had not been converted into zigzag. He said that no one would be allowed to run kilns without zigzag technology and strict action would be taken against the owners. He said that violators would be sent to jail and other legal action would also be initiated against them. Aamir Khattak said that these old kilns were creating environmental pollution which causing smog and different diseases. He said that 26 kilns had been converted into zigzag technology across the district so far. He directed all assistant commissioners and environment department to launch joint crackdown against violators. Giving briefing on the occasion, deputy commissioner was informed that process was continued on 50 kilns across the district to convert them into zigzag technology.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abida Farred, Abgenay Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Mumtaza Mudasir, Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal, Assistant Director Labour Ishaq Haider and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

PBM taking exclusive measures to rehabilitate disable people

Underlining WHO’s report quoted as 15 percent of the country’s population are disabled, MD Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi pledged to have turned them an effective part of the society by adopting exclusive measures.

While addressing to a ceremony organised to distribute wheelchairs among the marginalised sections of society here on Saturday, MD PBM equated development of the country with rehabilitation of disable faction of the nation. Unproductivity causes through crippling segments of society is estimated to be reached around $55 billion currently to national exchequer. He called for making disable quite an effective through artificial limbs and assistive devices equipped with requisite technology. He said incumbent government was leaving no stone unturned to meet such a daunting task by taking good possible measures.