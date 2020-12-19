Share:

LAHORE-Top seed Aqeel Khan and former ladies No 1 Sarah Mahboob Khan clinched the men’s and ladies’ singles titles in the 6th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2020 at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Saturday. Aqeel, the longest serving No 1 tennis players of Pakistan, faced tough resistance from promising Muzammil Murtaza before winning the final by 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-1. “Now the youngsters have improved their games a lot and started giving tough time to me, but I am glad that I am still fight and defending my titles one after another. Moreover, the back-to-back national tennis tournaments are very beneficial for Pakistan Davis Cup team players as they are helping us remain active and fit and prepare well for the strong team Japan.” The ladies singles title, this time, was lifted by Sarah Mahboob, who faced tough resistance from national ladies’ champion Ushna Suhail before winning the closely-contested final by 6-4, 6-3. M Shoaib succeeded in grabbing the boys’ U-18 title by beating Ahmed Kamil 6-1, 2-0 (retired). The girls’ U-14 title was bagged by Amna Ali Qayum, who defeated Sheeza Sajid in the final by 3-5, 4-2, 4-1. The boys/girls U-12 title went to Hamza Roman who had to struggle hard to beat young and spirited Haniya Minhas by 2-4, 4-1, 4-2. M Hassan Usmani faced tough resistance from Ismail Aftab before winning the final by 2-4, 5-3, 5-3 for boys/girls U-10 title. Senator Rubina Khalid graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Organizing Committee Chairman Senator Taj Haider, PTF President Senator Saleem Saifullah Khan, former Davis Cup coach Fazal Subhan, players, their families and tennis enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.