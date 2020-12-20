Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday has emphasized that development of Pakistan is not possible without removing the deprivations of Balochistan.

According to details, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal at his residence and discussed the political situation in the country.

The two leaders also discussed the anti-government movement of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Moreover, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited Akhtar Mengal to on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh. Both leaders also discussed in detail the political and social situation in Balochistan.

Bilawal remarked that PPP initiated the process of providing rights to Balochistan. In addition to this, development of Pakistan is not possible without removing the deprivations of Balochistan. The Baloch people have the first right to the resources of Balochistan, he signified.