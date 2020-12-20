Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday invited Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) chief Akhtar Mengal to attend public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to be held in Larkana on December 27. The PPP chairman extended the invitation to the BNP-Mengal chief during a meeting in Karachi, where both of them discussed overall political situation in the country. Bilawal Bhutto and Akhtar Mengal also discussed the future mode of action to be adopted by the opposition parties in connection with their anti-government campaign. “PPP had initiated the process to give due rights to the people of Balochistan when it was in power,” he said, adding that Pakistan could not make progress unless grievances of the provinces were addressed properly. He asserted that the locals of Balochistan had the first right over the resources of their province.