Share:

"Bring whoever you want to, I will fight them," Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

During a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said that she wants to have a match with people who will "come up to her level".

To this, British boxer Amir Khan, who is in Pakistan on a visit and was attending the conference, challenged the politician to defeat PML-N's Maryam Nawaz in a boxing match.

Awan has been in the limelight on social media after a video of her breaking a stack of tiles with a single punch went viral. She was at a charity event for children with disabilities.

In an interview earlier this month, she said that she used to beat up people during her college days.

“I was afraid that I would be made fun of in front of the media if I don’t punch through [the tiles],” she said. “I don’t know Karate nor have I ever done anything like this. Of course, my knuckles were in severe pain… they aren’t made of steel after all.”