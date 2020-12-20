Share:

QUETTA - In the light of the announcement made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, practical steps have been taken to set up a border trade market at Gabd Ramdan on the Pak-Iran border to promote trade activities between the neighboring countries.

According to official sources, during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Makran last month to ensure implementation of the Border Market Establishment, a Memorandum of Understand (MOU) ceremony of Border Market Establishment was held today between the Secretaries of Industries and Commerce of the two brotherly neighboring countries.

A high level delegation led by Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, Federal Additional Secretary Commerce Umair Karim and Deputy Secretary Ansia Zafer, FBR Chief (F&C) Muhammad Saeed Khan jadoon ,Director FIA Shakeel Durrani Provincial Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain and Geida MD Ataullah Jogezai Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Khan Deputy Commissioner kech Major (retd) Ilyas Kabzai and other officials attended the signing ceremony.

The International Crossing Border Point was formally inaugurated after the signing of MoU. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Defense Production Zubeida Jalal and senior military officers Brigadier Syed Zahid Abbas, Lt. Col. Muhammad Usman Younis, Lt. Col. Zeeshan Rizwan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Ahmad Ali Mohabbati and a high-level delegation.

Iranian Minister Mohammad Aslami, other border officials also attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal termed today as a historic day and said that for centuries the people of Gwadar have longed for Taftan-style immigration facilities and the credit goes to the united leadership of the International Border.

She said that the opening would facilitate the people of the adjoining areas of the two countries to travel and trade adding after Taftan, Gwadar Ramdan in Gwadar was the second international border crossing point between Iran and Pakistan.

Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal said bilateral trade and economic activities would also increase significantly.

She said the border fence would improve the security situation after the ceremony.

Later, Administrative Officers of Pak-Iran Border Areas, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (Retd.) Abdul Kabeer Khan Deputy Commissioner Katch Major (Retd.) Ilyas Kabzai also convened a meeting of Pak-Iran International Crossing Border Point of Gabd Ramdan.

The Governor of Sistan, Iran also attended the meeting. Border situation of the two brotherly neighboring countries and other important decisions for the promotion of trade activities were also taken in the meeting. It should be noted that after Taftan, border markets would be set up at Pak-Iran international border.

The efforts of Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubeida Jalal, Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Commander Southern Command Balochistan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani are being welcomed by the Makran Division and the public business circles of the province.