Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said that more judges would be appointed in consultation with the lawyers.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed expresses these views while addressing a ceremony at the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC). He said that the wall between judges and lawyers had been demolished to a great extent, and an attempt was being made to move forward with mutual consultation regarding the court matters.

The chief justice said that both the stakeholders take each other into confidence over matters regarding courts and lawyers. He said that various changes made in the matters of judges and lawyers were included in the process of appointment of judges.

More judges would be appointed with mutual consultation and “we will be successful in making appointments of judges to the Lahore High Court”, he added.

Lawyers should not go violent in any situation

The chief justice said that it was the work of the Supreme Court to lay down new laws and explain them.

He said that lawyers should not go violent in any situation, adding that if they did not like the decision of the judge, they should not indulge in fighting. He congratulated the lawyers’ community for abolishing the culture of the strikes. “Now we will introduce more democratic norms in our system and will move forward under them,” he added.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also addressed the ceremony and said that it was judiciary’s duty to ensure provision of justice to the deprived segments of society as per law. He said that pending cases should be decided swiftly for the purpose. He said that his doors were ever open for the bar. Later, the chief justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed inaugurated PbBC extension project and Center of Excellence and Biometric System.