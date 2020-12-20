Share:

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Sunday, that the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will have no effect on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

As per details, the minister stated that he is ready to welcome opposition parties in Islamabad for their long march.

He further said that political opponents should hand over their resignations to speakers of the assemblies today instead of waiting for February.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his tenure at any cost, he added.