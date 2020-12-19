Share:

Culture reflects the coping patterns of society that includes traditions norms and beliefs. Here we will come to know the culture of Narowal city. This is the place where Jagat Guru Nanak Ji died on 23rd Assu, Samvat 1596 (22 September 1529 AD). It is also called ‘’Dera Nanak Baba’’. Dera Sahib Railway station, on Lahore-Narowal section, serves this place. It is the 94th largest city of Pakistan.

Yasir Ali, Urdu Poet, belongs to Narowal. Chaudhry Naseer Ahmad Malhi, former law and Education Minister who played an instrumental role in hosting the famous Sialkot Convention hails from Narowal.

Pakistani pop singer Abrar-Ul-Haq is also from Narowal. The University of Narowal’s Main Campus’s building has also been constructed in recent years on Shakargarh Road The city is also known for its Faiz Ahmed Park named after the Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, who was born in the village Kala Qadir in Narowal District. A famous Sikh Temple, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, can be visited in the East of Narowal.

In every culture there are some positive and negative perspectives. The positive perspective of this culture is positive fertility rate in Narowal because the people of the area are very health conscious. Narowal is also famous in the production of rice at a vast scale level. Males and females both participate in harvesting of crops.

The negative trait of this area is that their lifestyle is affected by poverty. Low income increases the stress level of the parents and that affects the family dynamics. Increases in family incomes boost the children’s educational achievements and emotional and physical wellbeing. Poverty is linked with negative conditions such as substandard housing, homelessness, inadequate nutrition and food insecurity, inadequate child care, lack of access to health care, unsafe neighbourhoods, and under-resourced schools which adversely impact our nation’s children. The other negative perspective is gender inequality; women are not treated equally as men.

